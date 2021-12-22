Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Fazl: PTI lost after powers that be retracted support

JUI-F chief accuses the ruling party of intolerance

Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accused the ruling PTI government of showing intolerance towards its opponents. He was responding to a statement by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry who on Tuesday said that JUI-F is an ‘extremist’ party and its victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local bodies elections was a cause of concern.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, Fazlur Rehman said people who accused the JUI-F of being extremist were not ready to tolerate anyone else. “With love we tell them to stop the mischeif.”

The JUI-F chief said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost local bodies election in KP because “powers that be” had retracted their support for it.

“I have always said that poll rigging had brought the current government to power. Now when the powers that be stopped patronizing them in KP, they have seen the consequence,” Fazlur Rehman said.

“If people try a bit harder the result may change across the country,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman said in every discussion about Islam, the issue of extremism is brought up. “For such people, I say that if you come to the Islamic mainstream, we are ready to come to the national mainstream.”

He said some ministers claimed that they wanted to bring madrasas to the mainstream “but the fact is that they are out of the mainstream, not us,” he said.

A particular kind of culture, which is being dubbed as “liberal,” is being inculcated in the country, he said adding that his party was battling this particular mindset.

Fazlur Rehman said the West did not like the guise of local Ulema and, consequently, some so-called Islamic scholars had surfaced in the country to give Islam a new interpretation which is acceptable to the West.

KP LG polls MAULANA FAZAL UR RAHMAN
 
