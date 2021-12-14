Fawad: Ministers to meet Gwadar protesters on behalf of PM

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that two ministers, Asad Umar and Zubaida Jalal Khan, will visit Balochistan and talk to the protesters in Gwadar on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision was taken in a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “The ministers will submit a comprehensive report to the premier on the demands of the people of Gwadar.”

The ‘Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek’ entered its 30th day on December 14. The movement, launched by Jamaat-i-Islami’s Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, has been dedicated to the deprived and oppressed people of Balochistan comprising fishermen, poor labourers, and students.

Last week, tens of thousands of people marched on the streets of the city chanting anti-government slogans after which PM Imran Khan took notice of the protests. In a tweet, he promised to take strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and speak to CM Balochistan.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Chaudhry said that the federal government has spent the most money on the provision of drinking water in Gwadar. “We had announced an Rs700 billion Southern Balochistan Package.”

“If even then, the people of Gwadar are struggling, then there’s need to overview and find out where the fault actually lies,” the minister pointed out.

The story is being updated