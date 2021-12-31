Fawad Chaudhry: Shehbaz has only two options, jail or London

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has only two options left: he can either go to jail or depart for London.

The minister was responding to criticism against the supplementary finance bill (mini-budget) from opposition leaders, especially Shehbaz Sharif who on Friday accused the government of surrendering the country’s economic sovereignty to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Shehbaz Sharif thinks that if he is drowning then entire Pakistan is drowning,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

“Our politicis, economy and defencee is stable,” he said.

The information minister said it was ironic that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif who took up residence in the UAE on Iqama (residence permit for workers) would claim that Pakistan’s national security was being jeopardized.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, Asif had criticized the mini-budget and the State Pakistan of Pakistan amendment bill to grant more autonomy to the central bank. In a passionate speech, he had urged the government to “not sell Pakistan.”

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan’s economic situation would improve by August or September 2022.

He said the PTI government has made debt payments of $25 billion in the past three years and will pay $55 billion in the remaining two years.

Shehbaz Sharif warns of economic disaster

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of surrendering to the IMF.

In a statement released on social media, he said the government’s decision to hand over the State Bank of Pakistan to the IMF and to introduce a mini-budget would spell a disaster in the country.

Sharif said that the rulers were living in “the least exensive” and people in ” themost expensive” Pakistan.

The opposition leader claimed that the PTI would lead the nation to a blind alley in the year 2022 and then take a U-turn.