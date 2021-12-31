Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fawad Chaudhry: Shehbaz has only two options, jail or London

Meanwhile, the PMLN leader warns of economic disaster

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has only two options left: he can either go to jail or depart for London.

The minister was responding to criticism against the supplementary finance bill (mini-budget) from opposition leaders, especially Shehbaz Sharif who on Friday accused the government of surrendering the country’s economic sovereignty to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Shehbaz Sharif thinks that if he is drowning then entire Pakistan is drowning,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

“Our politicis, economy and defencee is stable,” he said.

The information minister said it was ironic that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif who took up residence in the UAE on Iqama (residence permit for workers) would claim that Pakistan’s national security was being jeopardized.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, Asif had criticized the mini-budget and the State Pakistan of Pakistan amendment bill to grant more autonomy to the central bank. In a passionate speech, he had urged the government to “not sell Pakistan.”

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan’s economic situation would improve by August or September 2022.

He said the PTI government has made debt payments of $25 billion in the past three years and will pay $55 billion in the remaining two years.

Shehbaz Sharif warns of economic disaster

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of surrendering to the IMF.

In a statement released on social media, he said the government’s decision to hand over the State Bank of Pakistan to the IMF and to introduce a mini-budget would spell a disaster in the country.

Sharif said that the rulers were living in “the least exensive” and people in ” themost expensive” Pakistan.

The opposition leader claimed that the PTI would lead the nation to a blind alley in the year 2022 and then take a U-turn. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
FAWAD CHAUDARY mini-budget Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fawad Chaudhry Shehbaz Sharif, Shehbaz jail or London, Shehbaz statement,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
New Year's Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
New Year’s Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
Karachi braces for 'powerful' second winter spell in January
Karachi braces for ‘powerful’ second winter spell in January
Teenagers shoot passerby 'for thrill' in Karachi's Scheme 33
Teenagers shoot passerby ‘for thrill’ in Karachi’s Scheme 33
'We spit on your money, won't sell Nazim Jokhio’s body'
‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’
Quetta death toll rises to six as city shuts down
Quetta death toll rises to six as city shuts down
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
World welcomes 2022 with fireworks in Auckland, Sydney
World welcomes 2022 with fireworks in Auckland, Sydney
Sindh govt moves to establish its own police cadre
Sindh govt moves to establish its own police cadre
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.