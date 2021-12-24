India fails to act after extremists calls for Muslim genocide

Indian authorities have failed to register a case four days after an extremist group openly called for Myanmar-like ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India. On the other hand, the extremist leaders have told India’s NDTV that they did not regret what they had said. One of them even went on to declare that the Indian constitution was “wrong.”

The call for the mass murder of Muslims was issued at a “Dharma Sansad” or religious assembly in Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand, one of the northern states.

The event, held from December 17 to 19, was organized by controversial Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand who has close links with the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). The videos of the speeches of the leaders went viral on Wednesday, drawing a strong reaction from former Indian military chiefs, and activists Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay also attended the gathering but he has since sought to distance himself from the event.

What they said

The extremist leaders not only called for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims but also expressed a desire to shoot former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The most controversial remarks came from Annapurna Maa who heads one of seven akharas where Indian extremists train in martial arts.

She called for the murder of two million Muslims claiming India was threatened by Muslim domination.

“It’s an alarming situation. If we rise to the occasion and realise their intention even today, India will not become Islamic but a Sanatan Vedic Hindu nation. … I am willing to sacrifice myself to ensure a Muslim prime minister does not take over in 2029. We need to increase our population over them. If needed, we can kill them. We will be considered winners even if 20 lakh of their population is killed.”

“If you want to finish them off, then kill them… We need 100 soldiers who can kill 20 lakh of them to win this,” she said.

Speaking to NDTV, she doubled down on what she had said and went a step further to call the Indian constitution wrong. “The Constitution of India is wrong. Indians should pray to Nathuram Godse (Gandhi’s assassin). I am not afraid of the police.”

Another leader Prabodhanand Giri told the gathering that “like Myanmar, our police, our politicians, our Army and every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan (ethnic cleansing). There is no other option left.”

Later, he told NDTV that “I am not ashamed of what I have said. I am not afraid of police. I stand by my statement.”

A third leader Swami Amrita Nand urged Hindus to arm themselves. “You may have a Rs 5,000 mobile phone but must possess arms worth not less than Rs1 lakh. Only retribution can keep one alive. Keep swords in the house and if anyone questions say it’s for puja,” he added.

Extremists flaunt weapons at Haridwar assembly.

Yati Narasinghanand promised to pay INRs10 million to any Hindu Sanyasi was ready to become another Prabhakaran, the Sri Lankan Tamil rebel leader.

The remarks were reported by The Print, Indian Express, NDTV, and other Indian media outlets.

Police fail to register FIR

Leaders from the Trinamool Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen submitted application with the authorities to register FIRs against the extremists over hate speech.

However, police have failed to act. The Indian Express and The Print quoted senior police officials as saying that they were examining the videos from the gathering and will take “suitable action after that.”

The hate speech and police inaction have shocked international correspondents. Delhi correspondent for the BBC News Yogita Limaye tweeted that “if these speeches had been made by leaders of a minority community in India, would the police have been waiting for a complaint to be filed?”

She also underscored double standard in another tweet saying that India jailed a Muslim comedian Munawar Farugui for a joke he didn’t crack, “but a Hindu leader goes on to tell NDTV ‘the constitution is wrong’ and she’s not arrested.”

Reaction

International tennis star Martina Navratilova is among the people who have condemned the anti-Muslim hate speech in India. She tweeted one of the videos and said “What is going on?!?”

India’s former Navy Chief Arun Prakash and former Army Chief General VP Mallik said that if the extremist tendencies were not stopped there would be “a communal blood-bath, domestic turmoil and international disgrace” and Indian forces be faced with internal conflict.

Many other Indian shared a Twitter thread by AltNews founder Muhamad Zubair. AltNews is a leading fact check website in the country.

A Thread with **TRIGGER WARNING***

A three day hate speech conclave was organized by hate monger Yati Narsinghanand. At the event, multiple calls to k!ll minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.#HaridwarHateAssembly Thread 👇 December 22, 2021

Zubair shared several videos showing extremist leaders making various threats. He provided the translation as well but put out his threat with a “trigger warning”. One of the videos he shared shows Indian extremists flaunting weapons.

However, Indian National Congress, the largest secular party, has failed to issue a statement on the issue.