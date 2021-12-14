Explainer: Sindh local govt law changes at a glance

Tracking PPP’s slow changes to the system
Big changes are in the works for how the city of Karachi and other cities of Sindh will be run. These decisions are being taken by the province of Sindh’s government, which is run by the Pakistan People’s Party. City management is called ‘local’ government here.
The Sindh government has decided to make changes to the old law by which cities are run. This new version of the law is called the Sindh Local Government Act, 2021. It spins off the 2013 law.
The city council will elect the mayor and deputy mayor (it will not be a direct unelected choice by the party).
The PPP has made a major change on the money front. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is poor. It depends on handouts of cash from the Sindh government to survive. The Sindh government coughs up this cash from the octroi and zila tax (on the movement of goods across district boundaries in the province like a truck of watermelons from Larkana to Karachi) and the Annual Development Plan budgets. But this is generally considered to be a bad system. The KMC should be able to pay its own bills and have money to run the city.
The KMC already earns from:
But this is not enough money to run a huge city like Karachi. So now the Sindh government has changed the old 2013 law to authorize the KMC to also collect money from:
• Advertising billboards on KMC-maintained roads, bridges and underpasses
• Fire and building safety inspection fee
• Wedding halls and clubs
The Sindh government is keeping control of:
|7 District Municipal Corporations:
South
East Central West Malir
Korangi
Keamari
|Town Municipal Corporations (under KMC)
The population limit for the creation of a town is ranging from 500,000 to 750,000. This means we are looking at about 36 towns.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail (read: PTI) needed to sign off on the law. But he sent its draft back after raising some objections, such as:
The changes were made and the draft was sent back to the governor. There will be no secret ballot. A mayor will be elected by a show of hands. The city council will start working as soon as its members take oath. They will be in power for four years.
Ever wonder why a city of 23 million people, the country’s powerhouse, home to its thin upper crust, can’t even afford a lick of paint?
Here’s how KMC budgets have changed over the year:
The numbers go up—but then they go down. This hump doesn’t quite do justice to the rollercoaster ride that it has been.
There is an unspoken law for budgets: they increase with time. Just think of your household expenses.
Tracking the PPP’s slow changes to the system:
By the time the sunset on Musharraf’s system in 2010, the city government (run by the MQM) was much poorer. The PPP was now running the show so it started making laws to undo the old city management system.
The Sindh government has legislated 20 times on local government since 2010. Other than amendments, it made new laws. The table gives the laws and highlights the changes made in each one.
|Date of Passing
|Title of law
|Major changes made
|15 Feb 2010
|Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2010
|Dissolves Musharraf’s 2001 law, kicks out nazims, says administrators will run the show until elections. Says request ECP in a month
|26 March 2010
|Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2010
|Specifies administrators should be grade 19+
|26 March 2010
|Sindh Local Govt (Third Amendment) Act, 2010
|Specifies elections should be requested in 2.5 months
|5 June 2010
|Sindh Local Govt (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2010
|Extends request to ECP to hold elections in 6mths instead, extends to 9mths deadline for elections
|28 Sept 2010
|Sindh Local Govt (Fifth Amendment) Act, 2010
|Scraps deadlines and says when the govt feels like holding elections
|13 July 2011
|Sindh (Repeal of Sindh Local Govt Ord, 2001 and Revival of Sindh Local Govt Ord, 1979) Act, 2011
|Brings back 1979 system
|1 Oct 2012
|Sindh Peoples Local Govt Act, 2012
|Bring back some shape of 2001 system under MQM pressure
|21 February 2013
|Sindh (Repeal of Sindh Peoples Local Govt Act, 2012 & Revival of Sindh Local Govt Ord, 1979) Act, 2013
|Brings back 1979 law under rival pressure of nationalists
|19 August 2013
|Sindh High Density Development Board (Amendment) Act, 2013
|Sets up a Sindh High Density Development Board
|19 August 2013
|Sindh Local Govt Act, 2013
|Brings in the local govt system the PPP likes
|19 September 2013
|Lyari Development Authority (Revival & Amending) Act, 2013
|Revives it
|19 September 2013
|Malir Development Authority (Revival & Amending) Act, 2013
|Revives it
|31 October 2013
|Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2013
|Deletes Town & Master Planning, building control powers
|7 February 2014
|Sindh Building Control (Amendment) Act, 2014
|Revives 1979 law and adds town planning to it and master plan
|10 February 2014
|Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Act, 2014
|Set up a solid waste management board
|24 February 2014
|Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014
|Sets up an environmental protection agency
|20 October 2014
|Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2014
|Makes election rules clearer
|24 February 2015
|Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2015
|Changes and details administrative units
|8 May 2015
|Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2015
|Goes into detail on town committees
|12 August 2015
|Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (Amendment) Act, 2015
|Amends Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Act,1996, adds punishments
|12 August 2015
|Sindh Local Govt (Third Amendment) Act, 2015
|Specifies youth and women in union committees
|19 January 2016
|Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2016
|Changes secret ballot to show of hands
|21 March 2016
|Karachi Development Authority (Revival and Amending) Act, 2016
|Revives 1957 law
|26 April 2016
|Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2016
|Change in election details
|27 April 2016
|Sindh Local Govt (Third Amendment) Act, 2016
|Adds supervision instructions and allows municipalities to get big businesses to adopt parks
|27 April 2016
|Sindh Local Govt (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2016
|Goes into member details
|29 September 2016
|Sindh Mass Transit Authority Act, 2014
|Sets up mass transit authority
|6 March 2017
|Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2017
|Clarifies vice chairman detail
|8 March 2017
|Sindh Food Authority Act, 2016
|Sets up food authority
|30 April 2018
|Karachi Development Authority (Sindh Amendment) Act, 2018
|Allows amenity plot conversion for mass transit
|7 February 2019
|Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2019
|Adds secretary, local govt
The 2013 law was the most radical because it undid Musharraf’s system and brought in the one the PPP wanted (which was based on the 1979 commissioner system). It was made in August but by October we began to see the first of a series of changes being made to tweak it.
The most important changes were to take away master planning of Karachi from the KMC.
