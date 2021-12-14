Explainer: Sindh local govt law changes at a glance

Big changes are in the works for how the city of Karachi and other cities of Sindh will be run. These decisions are being taken by the province of Sindh’s government, which is run by the Pakistan People’s Party. City management is called ‘local’ government here.

The Sindh government has decided to make changes to the old law by which cities are run. This new version of the law is called the Sindh Local Government Act, 2021. It spins off the 2013 law.

The city council will elect the mayor and deputy mayor (it will not be a direct unelected choice by the party).

The PPP has made a major change on the money front. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is poor. It depends on handouts of cash from the Sindh government to survive. The Sindh government coughs up this cash from the octroi and zila tax (on the movement of goods across district boundaries in the province like a truck of watermelons from Larkana to Karachi) and the Annual Development Plan budgets. But this is generally considered to be a bad system. The KMC should be able to pay its own bills and have money to run the city.

The KMC already earns from:

Land fees on immovable property

Katchi Abadi regularisation fees

Charged parking fee

Entry tickets at recreational sites

Fees for slaughtering animals

Municipal Utility Charge Tax

Funeral charges in KMC-run graveyards

But this is not enough money to run a huge city like Karachi. So now the Sindh government has changed the old 2013 law to authorize the KMC to also collect money from:

• Advertising billboards on KMC-maintained roads, bridges and underpasses

• Fire and building safety inspection fee

• Wedding halls and clubs

The Sindh government is keeping control of:

Karachi Development Authority

Sindh Building Control Authority

Karachi Water & Sewage Board

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board

13 KMC hospitals

OUT IN 7 District Municipal Corporations:

South

East Central West Malir

Korangi

Keamari Town Municipal Corporations (under KMC)

The population limit for the creation of a town is ranging from 500,000 to 750,000. This means we are looking at about 36 towns.



Sindh Governor Imran Ismail (read: PTI) needed to sign off on the law. But he sent its draft back after raising some objections, such as:

Abolishing the DMCs will create confusion about services, jurisdiction, boundaries, law & order and revenue because the rest of the system still functions according to the old system

Secret balloting would create room for horse-trading

The removal of functions of medical college and teaching/specialised hospitals e.g. Karachi Medical & Dental College, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sobraj Maternity Home, Sarfaraz Shaheed Hospital, Spencer’s Eye Hospital, Leprosy Hospital and such other institutions, birth, death and marriage registration, control of infectious diseases, adult education, primary education, optional functions, health and maternity centers, primary health, hospitals & dispensaries, control of articles of food and drink, milk supply education and compulsory education would further weaken local government institutions, which is against the spirit of Constitutional provisions.

The changes were made and the draft was sent back to the governor. There will be no secret ballot. A mayor will be elected by a show of hands. The city council will start working as soon as its members take oath. They will be in power for four years.

Ever wonder why a city of 23 million people, the country’s powerhouse, home to its thin upper crust, can’t even afford a lick of paint?

Crazy Rich Karachi

Here’s how KMC budgets have changed over the year:

The numbers go up—but then they go down. This hump doesn’t quite do justice to the rollercoaster ride that it has been.

There is an unspoken law for budgets: they increase with time. Just think of your household expenses.

Tracking the PPP’s slow changes to the system:

By the time the sunset on Musharraf’s system in 2010, the city government (run by the MQM) was much poorer. The PPP was now running the show so it started making laws to undo the old city management system.

The Sindh government has legislated 20 times on local government since 2010. Other than amendments, it made new laws. The table gives the laws and highlights the changes made in each one.

Date of Passing Title of law Major changes made 15 Feb 2010 Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2010 Dissolves Musharraf’s 2001 law, kicks out nazims, says administrators will run the show until elections. Says request ECP in a month 26 March 2010 Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2010 Specifies administrators should be grade 19+ 26 March 2010 Sindh Local Govt (Third Amendment) Act, 2010 Specifies elections should be requested in 2.5 months 5 June 2010 Sindh Local Govt (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2010 Extends request to ECP to hold elections in 6mths instead, extends to 9mths deadline for elections 28 Sept 2010 Sindh Local Govt (Fifth Amendment) Act, 2010 Scraps deadlines and says when the govt feels like holding elections 13 July 2011 Sindh (Repeal of Sindh Local Govt Ord, 2001 and Revival of Sindh Local Govt Ord, 1979) Act, 2011 Brings back 1979 system 1 Oct 2012 Sindh Peoples Local Govt Act, 2012 Bring back some shape of 2001 system under MQM pressure 21 February 2013 Sindh (Repeal of Sindh Peoples Local Govt Act, 2012 & Revival of Sindh Local Govt Ord, 1979) Act, 2013 Brings back 1979 law under rival pressure of nationalists 19 August 2013 Sindh High Density Development Board (Amendment) Act, 2013 Sets up a Sindh High Density Development Board 19 August 2013 Sindh Local Govt Act, 2013 Brings in the local govt system the PPP likes 19 September 2013 Lyari Development Authority (Revival & Amending) Act, 2013 Revives it 19 September 2013 Malir Development Authority (Revival & Amending) Act, 2013 Revives it 31 October 2013 Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2013 Deletes Town & Master Planning, building control powers 7 February 2014 Sindh Building Control (Amendment) Act, 2014 Revives 1979 law and adds town planning to it and master plan 10 February 2014 Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Act, 2014 Set up a solid waste management board 24 February 2014 Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014 Sets up an environmental protection agency 20 October 2014 Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2014 Makes election rules clearer 24 February 2015 Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2015 Changes and details administrative units 8 May 2015 Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2015 Goes into detail on town committees 12 August 2015 Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (Amendment) Act, 2015 Amends Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Act,1996, adds punishments 12 August 2015 Sindh Local Govt (Third Amendment) Act, 2015 Specifies youth and women in union committees 19 January 2016 Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2016 Changes secret ballot to show of hands 21 March 2016 Karachi Development Authority (Revival and Amending) Act, 2016 Revives 1957 law 26 April 2016 Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2016 Change in election details 27 April 2016 Sindh Local Govt (Third Amendment) Act, 2016 Adds supervision instructions and allows municipalities to get big businesses to adopt parks 27 April 2016 Sindh Local Govt (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2016 Goes into member details 29 September 2016 Sindh Mass Transit Authority Act, 2014 Sets up mass transit authority 6 March 2017 Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2017 Clarifies vice chairman detail 8 March 2017 Sindh Food Authority Act, 2016 Sets up food authority 30 April 2018 Karachi Development Authority (Sindh Amendment) Act, 2018 Allows amenity plot conversion for mass transit 7 February 2019 Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2019 Adds secretary, local govt

The 2013 law was the most radical because it undid Musharraf’s system and brought in the one the PPP wanted (which was based on the 1979 commissioner system). It was made in August but by October we began to see the first of a series of changes being made to tweak it.

The most important changes were to take away master planning of Karachi from the KMC.

