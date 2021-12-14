Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Explainer: Sindh local govt law changes at a glance

Tracking PPP’s slow changes to the system

Posted: Dec 14, 2021
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Big changes are in the works for how the city of Karachi and other cities of Sindh will be run. These decisions are being taken by the province of Sindh’s government, which is run by the Pakistan People’s Party. City management is called ‘local’ government here.

The Sindh government has decided to make changes to the old law by which cities are run. This new version of the law is called the Sindh Local Government Act, 2021. It spins off the 2013 law.  

The city council will elect the mayor and deputy mayor (it will not be a direct unelected choice by the party). 

The PPP has made a major change on the money front. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is poor. It depends on handouts of cash from the Sindh government to survive. The Sindh government coughs up this cash from the octroi and zila tax (on the movement of goods across district boundaries in the province like a truck of watermelons from Larkana to Karachi) and the Annual Development Plan budgets. But this is generally considered to be a bad system. The KMC should be able to pay its own bills and have money to run the city. 

The KMC already earns from:

  • Land fees on immovable property  
  • Katchi Abadi regularisation fees  
  • Charged parking fee
  • Entry tickets at recreational sites
  • Fees for slaughtering animals 
  • Municipal Utility Charge Tax   
  • Funeral charges in KMC-run graveyards

But this is not enough money to run a huge city like Karachi. So now the Sindh government has changed the old 2013 law to authorize the KMC to also collect money from:

• Advertising billboards on KMC-maintained roads, bridges and underpasses
• Fire and building safety inspection fee
• Wedding halls and clubs

The Sindh government is keeping control of:

  • Karachi Development Authority
  • Sindh Building Control Authority
  • Karachi Water & Sewage Board
  • Sindh Solid Waste Management Board
  • 13 KMC hospitals
7 District Municipal Corporations:
South
East Central West Malir
Korangi
Keamari 		Town Municipal Corporations (under KMC)
The population limit for the creation of a town is ranging from 500,000 to 750,000. This means we are looking at about 36 towns.    


Sindh Governor Imran Ismail (read: PTI) needed to sign off on the law. But he sent its draft back after raising some objections, such as: 

  • Abolishing the DMCs will create confusion about services, jurisdiction, boundaries, law & order and revenue because the rest of the system still functions according to the old system   
  • Secret balloting would create room for horse-trading  
  • The removal of functions of medical college and teaching/specialised hospitals e.g. Karachi Medical & Dental College, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sobraj Maternity Home, Sarfaraz Shaheed Hospital, Spencer’s Eye Hospital, Leprosy Hospital and such other institutions, birth, death and marriage registration, control of infectious diseases, adult education, primary education, optional functions, health and maternity centers, primary health, hospitals & dispensaries, control of articles of food and drink, milk supply education and compulsory education would further weaken local government institutions, which is against the spirit of Constitutional provisions.  

The changes were made and the draft was sent back to the governor. There will be no secret ballot. A mayor will be elected by a show of hands. The city council will start working as soon as its members take oath. They will be in power for four years.

Ever wonder why a city of 23 million people, the country’s powerhouse, home to its thin upper crust, can’t even afford a lick of paint?

Crazy Rich Karachi

Here’s how KMC budgets have changed over the year:

The numbers go up—but then they go down. This hump doesn’t quite do justice to the rollercoaster ride that it has been.

There is an unspoken law for budgets: they increase with time. Just think of your household expenses.

Tracking the PPP’s slow changes to the system:

By the time the sunset on Musharraf’s system in 2010, the city government (run by the MQM) was much poorer. The PPP was now running the show so it started making laws to undo the old city management system. 

The Sindh government has legislated 20 times on local government since 2010. Other than amendments, it made new laws. The table gives the laws and highlights the changes made in each one.

Date of PassingTitle of lawMajor changes made
15 Feb 2010Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2010Dissolves Musharraf’s 2001 law, kicks out nazims, says administrators will run the show until elections. Says request ECP in a month
26 March 2010Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2010Specifies administrators should be grade 19+
26 March 2010Sindh Local Govt (Third Amendment) Act, 2010Specifies elections should be requested in 2.5 months
5 June 2010Sindh Local Govt (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2010Extends request to ECP to hold elections in 6mths instead, extends to 9mths deadline for elections
28 Sept 2010Sindh Local Govt (Fifth Amendment) Act, 2010Scraps deadlines and says when the govt feels like holding elections
13 July 2011Sindh (Repeal of Sindh Local Govt Ord, 2001 and Revival of Sindh Local Govt Ord, 1979) Act, 2011Brings back 1979 system
1 Oct 2012Sindh Peoples Local Govt Act, 2012Bring back some shape of 2001 system under MQM pressure
21 February 2013Sindh (Repeal of Sindh Peoples Local Govt Act, 2012 & Revival of Sindh Local Govt Ord, 1979) Act, 2013Brings back 1979 law under rival pressure of nationalists
19 August 2013Sindh High Density Development Board (Amendment) Act, 2013Sets up a Sindh High Density Development Board
19 August 2013Sindh Local Govt Act, 2013Brings in the local govt system the PPP likes
19 September 2013Lyari Development Authority (Revival & Amending) Act, 2013Revives it
19 September 2013Malir Development Authority (Revival & Amending) Act, 2013Revives it
31 October 2013Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2013Deletes Town & Master Planning, building control powers
7 February 2014Sindh Building Control (Amendment) Act, 2014Revives 1979 law and adds town planning to it and master plan
10 February 2014Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Act, 2014Set up a solid waste management board
24 February 2014Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014Sets up an environmental protection agency
20 October 2014Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2014Makes election rules clearer
24 February 2015Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2015Changes and details administrative units
8 May 2015Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2015Goes into detail on town committees
12 August 2015Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (Amendment) Act, 2015Amends Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Act,1996, adds punishments
12 August 2015Sindh Local Govt (Third Amendment) Act, 2015Specifies youth and women in union committees
19 January 2016Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2016Changes secret ballot to show of hands
21 March 2016Karachi Development Authority (Revival and Amending) Act, 2016Revives 1957 law
26 April 2016Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2016Change in election details
27 April 2016Sindh Local Govt (Third Amendment) Act, 2016Adds supervision instructions and allows municipalities to get big businesses to adopt parks
27 April 2016Sindh Local Govt (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2016Goes into member details
29 September 2016Sindh Mass Transit Authority Act, 2014Sets up mass transit authority
6 March 2017Sindh Local Govt (Amendment) Act, 2017Clarifies vice chairman detail
8 March 2017Sindh Food Authority Act, 2016Sets up food authority
30 April 2018Karachi Development Authority (Sindh Amendment) Act, 2018Allows amenity plot conversion for mass transit
7 February 2019Sindh Local Govt (Second Amendment) Act, 2019Adds secretary, local govt

The 2013 law was the most radical because it undid Musharraf’s system and brought in the one the PPP wanted (which was based on the 1979 commissioner system). It was made in August but by October we began to see the first of a series of changes being made to tweak it.

The most important changes were to take away master planning of Karachi from the KMC.

