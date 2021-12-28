Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim says he recorded affidavit alone

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former Gilgit-Baltistan judge Rana Shamim has claimed that he was alone at the time of notarising his controversial affidavit. The document, which was published in The News last month, accused ex-CJP Saqib Nisar of deliberately denying bails to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter before the 2018 elections.

Last week, a report published in Express Tribune stated that Justice Shamim has recorded the affidavit in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's office. "In the evidence, Guthrie has confirmed three times that Shamim was present at Marble Arch [Nawaz's office and a meeting place for PML-N leaders]," it stated.

Outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, answering a reporter's question whether he was alone at the time of notarising, the former GB judge said "indeed".

Justice Shamim appeared in court after the IHC resumed hearing the contempt case against him. Earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the report by The News and initiated contempt of court proceedings on November 16. At the previous hearing, the former judge submitted the original document in court.

During the proceeding on Tuesday, he opened the sealed affidavit and read it out loud in court.

Justice Athar Minallah said that Shamim's response on the charges "laid the entire blame on journalist Ansar Abbasi". He said in such cases, international courts ask journalists to disclose their sources, but the IHC won't do so.

The judge observed that Justice Nisar was on leave at the time mentioned in the affidavit. "You have cast doubt on the honesty and integrity of two judges of the bench." He, then, set the date of January 7, 2022, to frame charges against the former GB judge.

Similar font

During the proceeding, Attorney General Khalid Jawed said that the font used in the affidavit is Calibri -- the same font used by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the Panama investigation.

He added that the concerned document was very important in the contempt of court case. Lateef Afridi, Shamim's counsel, said that the affidavit was a private document.

This irked the court. This case started because your document questions the honesty of the judiciary, Justice Minallah remarked. "You would now know how sensitive this issue is."

Justice Shamim's lawyer replied that his client had always attempted to keep the affidavit private and didn't know how it reached the press. "He did not know about the affidavit's consequences when [he] wrote it."

Meanwhile, journalist Ansar Abbasi said that he had talked to Shamim a day before publishing his report. Rana Shamim even confirmed that the news was correct, he told the court.