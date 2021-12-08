Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
EVMs snowball, gold rate, Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Dec 8, 2021
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The federal cabinet has decided that the tender for the purchase of EVMs would be floated next month. It has also set a deadline for I-Voting, giving the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) four months to update its system for i-voting. Meanwhile, the ECP has rejected the deadline set by the federal cabinet for the use of EVMs to hold elections in the country.  The price of gold in Pakistan increased Tuesday by Rs350 per tola, while the bullion price settled at Rs124,000 per tola. The Prime Minister Office held a ceremony to express solidarity with the family of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, the Sialkot lynching victim, and to appreciate the courage of Malik Adnan who tried to shield Priyantha by putting his own life on the line. Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that “from now on” the government would not allow the misuse of religion or the name of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Justice (retd) Rana Shamim has submitted a written reply to the show cause notice issued to him by the Islamabad High Court. "If my intention was contempt of court, I would have has recorded my affidavit in Pakistan and given it to the media," he said. Read the full story here. Cricket updates: Pakistan force follow-on after bowling Bangladesh out for 87 Photo: AFP Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed career-best figures as Pakistan forced follow-on after bowling Bangladesh out for just 87 in the first innings in the rain-hit second Test on Wednesday. Bangladesh only managed to add 11 runs in their overnight total before getting bowled out courtesy of wickets from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan. Khan was the star of the show with the figures of eight for 42 as the hosts trailed by 213 runs in their second innings.
