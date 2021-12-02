Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
EVMs in Punjab, global oil prices, first US Omicron case

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the important stories and developments we will be following today, Thursday, December 2.

Punjab government has decided to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in next Local Government elections.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved amendment in the local bodies act to conduct next LG elections through EVMs.

This comes just a week after the federal government issued an ordinance for using EVMs in the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad.

Polling for the local bodies election will be conducted through EVMs, the ordinance read.

To facilitate the overseas voting process, the government has also decided to enable the i-voting option for them.

The United States on Wednesday announced its first confirmed case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant had been detected in California, in a fully vaccinated traveller who had recently returned from South Africa and was recovering from mild symptoms.

Top health official Anthony Fauci said authorities “knew it was just a matter of time” before the strain was found in the country, reminding Americans that vaccination, boosters and masking in indoor public settings remained the best way to stay protected.

The Sindh government has drafted an ordinance to regularize illegal buildings and to stop anti-encroachment operations in the province.

The ordinance has been sent to the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for his approval and promulgation.

If approved, the ordinance would halt anti-encroachment operations from Karachi to Kashmore with immediate effect.

Global oil prices continue a downward trend under pressure from new Omicron variant of novel coronavirus.

WTI Crude is trading at $65.29 per barrel while Brent Crude is selling for $68.60 per barrel.

On the other hand, Pakistan government decided to keep the petrol prices unchanged for the first 15 days of December.

in case you missed it

The Noor Mukadam murder case has taken a new turn. The defense lawyer representing the primary accused, Zahir Jaffer, has filed an insanity plea in an Islamabad court seeking the formation of a medical board to determine his client’s mental state.

The plea comes after several episodes of a courtroom drama that involved Jaffer misbehaving with officials, hurling profanities at judiciary and eventually being sent back to prison by the judge.

Read the full story here

