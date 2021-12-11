End illegal occupation of Karachi plots allotted to industries: SHC

The Sindh High Court has instructed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to end the illegal occupation of 4,000 plots in Baldia and Orangi towns originally allotted to cottage industries.

At a hearing on Saturday, KMC lawyer Hassan Abidi revealed that the plots were allotted to small cottage industries but the land was sold to other people by the Federal Board of Revenue.

“Some of the plots have been encroached upon as well,” he said.

Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput asked Abidi to whom was the land originally allotted. “It was reserved for small-scale industries,” he replied.

This irked the court. “Even if 10 people are employed at a factory and four factories are constructed on the land, it will mean livelihood for 40 people in the province. This will bring more revenue for the Sindh government in the form of taxes,” Justice Rajput remarked.

If projects are not completed on time, the chances of land being illegally occupied will increase, he added.

The court, consequently, directed KMC to conduct a survey of the plots within two days and submit a report in court by December 17. “Any obstruction caused in the survey should be dealt with as per the law.”

After the Supreme Court, the Sindh High Court, too, has started a rampage against encroachments in Karachi.