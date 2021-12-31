Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Eight illegal fishing trawlers detained in Gwadar

DG fisheries says strict surveillance underway on Balochistan's coastal areas

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Authorities in Balochistan have detained eight illegal fishing trawlers on the coast of Gwadar. The action was taken by the Marine Security Agency, district administration, and fisheries department. According to DG fisheries, the authorities have been cracking down against illegal fishing practices in the coastal areas of the province. Earlier, fishing and trawling within “12 nautical miles of the Gwadar sea area” was banned after fishermen in the area took to the streets in hundreds and thousands demanding the protection of their rights under the Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek. Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the protest and sent a team for negotiations with them which turned out to be successful. Over the years, illegal fishing and overfishing have destroyed marine life in the province depriving fishermen of their sustenance. On Thursday, JI's Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, who has been leading the Gwadar movement, admitted that illegal fishing in Makran, Pasni, and Ormara has decreased because of strict surveillance by the security agencies. "The fishermen in the area initially decided to protest at the Zero Point on December 31 but have called off the demonstration after assurances from the authorities."
