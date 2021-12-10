Ehtesaab proved tougher than what we expected, says President Alvi

President Arif Alvi has urged the chief justice of Pakistan to speed up corruption cases in the country as he called for stronger prosecution and putting the burden of proof on the accused.

Speaking to Imran Riaz Khan on SAMAA TV’s show Ehtesaab, the president admitted that ehtesaab or accountability proved tougher than what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had expected.

We “thought that it was very easy, but it wasn’t,” he said.

However, the president said that due to the PTI’s campaign accountability became the “mainstay” in Pakistani politics.

In the interview, the president also said

Imran Khan’s accountability narrative remains popular and could help win next general elections

Fanaticism is growing everywhere in the world

The state writ weakens in the face of dead bodies

Pakistan should not become part of any cold war

More to follow