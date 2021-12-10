Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
ECP to hold Islamabad mayor election using EVMs

ECP writes letter to the Ministry of Technology

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

This video grab shows the voter end of the EVM developed in 2014. Source: ECP

For the first time after a long dispute over the use of the technology, the Election Commission of Pakistan or ECP will use electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the election of Islamabad’s new mayor.

The electoral body has asked the Ministry of Science and Technology for 3,900 EVMs to be installed at 800 polling stations in the capital city.

Read here: How does an electronic voting machine work?

Earlier, the federal government had issued an ordinance for using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021, the mayor of Islamabad will be elected directly. The mayor will be elected for the tenure of four years.

After the ordinance, the use of EVMs will become mandatory for the local body elections.

Meanwhile, Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said that now the time has arrived to use modern technology for elections. He also assured pilot testing of EVMs.

President Arif Alvi also highlighted the importance of technology usage whether it would be about voting or others.

Nadra is working for i-voting, Pakistan will have to move towards technology, the president said while addressing in a meeting of pensioners.

He added that the concerns about online voting were exaggerated while the risk of hacking in Pakistan was lower than the risk of a plane crash in the country.

