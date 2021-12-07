Tuesday, December 7, 2021  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1443
ECP rejects government deadline on EVMs

Chief Election Commissioner says won't resign under pressure

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago

Sikandar Sultan Raja Photo: File

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected a deadline set by the federal cabinet for the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to hold elections in the country. 

The chief election commissioner (CEC) has also said that he would enlist help from Parliament to devise a strategy on EVMs.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided that the tender for the purchase of EVMs would be floated next month. It has also set a deadline for I-Voting, giving the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) four months to update its system for i-voting.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja told journalists in an informal media talk in Islamabad that the ECP is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Science and Technology on the EVM trials in the local body elections.

He said a committee was reviewing the rules on the use of electronic voting machines in elections.

The decision on the use of EVMs will be made in light of the recommendations of the committees, he said.

Raja rejected the government’s proposed timeline and clarified his position. He said that he would not resign under any pressure.

“The rules regarding the EVMs will be formulated by the Election Commission in light of the recommendations of the committee. Where necessary, we will also approach Parliament,” he said.

Sikandar Sultan Raja also said that a second committee was reviewing the systems of different countries including India on EVMs and I-voting. 

He said the ECP was examining several issues including the supply of EVMs and the training of staff before the next general elections. 

“General elections will be transparent. We will not tolerate any interference,” he asserted.

