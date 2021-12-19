Sunday, December 19, 2021  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1443
News

ECP postpones LG elections in Bannu’s tehsil Bakakhel

ECP to investigate allegations

Posted: Dec 19, 2021
Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Local body elections in Bakka Khel tehsil of Bannu have been postponed because of the poor law and order situation.

On Saturday, Mamoor Khan Wazir, a JUI-F candidate from Bakakhel tehsil, had complained that KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Khan and his brother Gul Baz Khan and their accomplices threatened, harassed and abducted polling staff and took away ballot papers, ECP stamps and other election material by force.

He requested the authorities to take action against the minister.

In reaction, the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the election in Bakakhel and said a new polling date would be announced later.

A spokesperson of the ECP said that the chief election commissioner has formed a committee headed by Secretary Zafar Iqbal which will submit its report within seven days after completing an investigation.

The committee includes Additional Director General Law Khurram Shehzad and Director Elections Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushalzada.

“Legal action will be taken without any discrimination on any violation of law,” the spokesperson added.

