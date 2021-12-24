Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Stop pressurizing us: ECP warns govt over EVMs

Faraz criticises the election body for delays

Posted: Dec 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government have sparred over the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs) once again.

The ECP has told the government to stop attempting to, what it called, pressurize the ECP or interfere with its work.

In the past, the government ministers and ECP officials have exchanged strong words when the election body raised objections against the use of EVMs for the general elections.

Parliament last month passed a law for using EVMs in elections. Later, the ECP announced that it would use EVMs for local bodies elections in Islamabad.

On Friday, Federal Science Minister Shibli Faraz criticized the ECP for not issuing tenders to purchase EVMs even one month after Parliament passed the electoral reform law.

He was speaking at an event in Islamabad.

The ECP has already written to the government to provide 50 EVMs with the capability to record votes and count and recount them. The letter was sent on December 17.

Shibli Faraz says the ECP has not specified the features of the machine. “If they want the machines that we have developed, we are ready to provide.”

The ECP responded by issuing a statement within hours. The statement rejected the impression that the ECP was delaying its work.

It said there were 19 different steps besides floating the tender for the purchase of EVMs.

The ECP listed these steps in its statement.

The ECP said that third-party testing of the EVMS was also required. It said some people who lacked clarity about the technology were issuing “irresponsible statements” to “misguide public, civil society, and media.”

The statement added that ECP was ready to brief anyone interested but the government should refrain from interfering with its work and should “stop pressurizing” the ECP.

