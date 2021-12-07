ECP calls important meeting on PTI foreign funding case

An important development has been reported in the foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Election Commission of Pakistan has called an in-camera meeting on Thursday to examine a report from the scrutiny committee, which has been investigating the issue since 2009.

The scrutiny committee submitted its report at the end of last month.

The in-camera meeting will de-seal the report and examine its contents, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

The issue of foreign funding to the PTI was first raised in 2014 by a renegade founding member of the party, Akbar S. Babar.

Babar, in his petition, alleged serious financial irregularities in the ruling party’s accounts, including illegal sources of funding, and concealment of bank accounts within the country and abroad.

He also accused the PTI of money laundering and the use of private bank accounts of party employees as a front to receive illegal donations from the Middle East.

The case has lingered on since 2014.