ECP accepts apologies of Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry

The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted the apologies of Railways Minister Azam Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for their critical remarks on the election body for its objection on the use of Electronic Voting Machines in the next general elections.

The electoral body, on Wednesday, warned the ministers against repeating their mistakes again. The ECP told Swati that all organisations are with the government and calling them bad names is incorrect.

On December 3, Swati submitted a written apology in ECP after the watchdog said that charges would be framed if his reply was not submitted. Chaudhry had, on the other hand, apologised to the ECP in the Nov 16 hearing and was directed to submit a written apology.

Earlier this year, in August, during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Swati had said that the ECP was the root of the destruction of democracy in the country and such institutions should be set on fire.

Swati had also leveled serious allegations of rigging and bribery on ECP officials.

ECP officials had walked out of the meeting in protest.

Later, Swati along with Fawad Chaurdhy and PM’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan held a press conference at the Press Information Department in Islamabad.

He said that the government had been working on improving the performance of electronic voting machines for two years but the ECP would not budge. Chaudhry added that the CEC should resign if he was “so fond of politics.”