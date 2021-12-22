Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

ECP accepts apologies of Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry

The minister passed critical comments against the watchdog

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Railways Minister Azam Swati (L), Information Minister Fawad Chaurdhy (C) and PM’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan addressing a press conference at the Press Information Department in Islamabad on September 10, 2021. Photo: PID

Listen to the story
The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted the apologies of Railways Minister Azam Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for their critical remarks on the election body for its objection on the use of Electronic Voting Machines in the next general elections. The electoral body, on Wednesday, warned the ministers against repeating their mistakes again. The ECP told Swati that all organisations are with the government and calling them bad names is incorrect. On December 3, Swati submitted a written apology in ECP after the watchdog said that charges would be framed if his reply was not submitted. Chaudhry had, on the other hand, apologised to the ECP in the Nov 16 hearing and was directed to submit a written apology. Earlier this year, in August, during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Swati had said that the ECP was the root of the destruction of democracy in the country and such institutions should be set on fire. Swati had also leveled serious allegations of rigging and bribery on ECP officials. ECP officials had walked out of the meeting in protest. Later, Swati along with Fawad Chaurdhy and PM’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan held a press conference at the Press Information Department in Islamabad. He said that the government had been working on improving the performance of electronic voting machines for two years but the ECP would not budge. Chaudhry added that the CEC should resign if he was “so fond of politics.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted the apologies of Railways Minister Azam Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for their critical remarks on the election body for its objection on the use of Electronic Voting Machines in the next general elections.

The electoral body, on Wednesday, warned the ministers against repeating their mistakes again. The ECP told Swati that all organisations are with the government and calling them bad names is incorrect.

On December 3, Swati submitted a written apology in ECP after the watchdog said that charges would be framed if his reply was not submitted. Chaudhry had, on the other hand, apologised to the ECP in the Nov 16 hearing and was directed to submit a written apology.

Earlier this year, in August, during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Swati had said that the ECP was the root of the destruction of democracy in the country and such institutions should be set on fire.

Swati had also leveled serious allegations of rigging and bribery on ECP officials.

ECP officials had walked out of the meeting in protest.

Later, Swati along with Fawad Chaurdhy and PM’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan held a press conference at the Press Information Department in Islamabad.

He said that the government had been working on improving the performance of electronic voting machines for two years but the ECP would not budge. Chaudhry added that the CEC should resign if he was “so fond of politics.”

 
Azam Swati ECP Fawad chaudhary
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
Dog bites a man and it's news because …
Dog bites a man and it’s news because …
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
Why Pakistan's current account deficit increased to $7b
Why Pakistan’s current account deficit increased to $7b
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.