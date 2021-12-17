Earthquake prone Quetta constructs multi-storey time bombs

When the deadly 1935 earthquake reduced Quetta city to rubble, horrified officials came up with a new building code slapping a blanket ban on the construction of buildings with a height of 30 feet or above.

The building code also outlawed the use of certain materials in roofs, and only wood and tin roofs were permitted. The building code introduced in 1937 defined seven building types.

The city followed the code for years and this is the only legal document to govern construction activities in Quetta since 1937, as authorities have failed to form a building code authority in the last 84 years.

Now, multi-storey structures rising 300 feet above the ground, instead of the prescribed 30 feet, have cropped up in the earthquake-prone city. They include shopping malls, markets and residential buildings.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake on May 31 flattened almost every structure in Quetta.

An official from the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation told SAMAA’s Mujeebullah that officials accepted bribes to approve the building plans and many of them lacked the required qualifications for the job. For example, office clerks were working as building inspectors, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Quetta Metropolitan Corporation Chief Architect Haji Ishaq Mengal confirms that most of the multi-storey buildings in the city were constructed without approved plans. The responsibility to implement the building code lies with the building code authority which has not been established so far, he said.

Mengal said the metropolitan corporation was playing its role to stop the construction of illegal buildings.

Geologist Professor Dr Deen Muhammad Kakar says stopping the construction of high-rise buildings in the city was inevitable because Quetta sits on a major fault line and is a densely populated city. With narrow alleys and high-rise buildings an earthquake could cause more deaths than those reported in the 1935 earthquake, he said.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake on May 31, 1935, left between 30,000 and 60,000 people dead in Quetta and flattened all structures in the city.

Quetta Assistant Commissioner Zaheeb Siddiqui says the district administration along with the Metropolitan Corporation has been taking action against building code violations from time to time.

“Immediate action is taken against under-construction buildings. However, once a building has been completed it is difficult to demolish it. We need to serve eviction notices on them,” he said.

How difficult it is to take down an existing high rise structure?

The authorities acted against the Bakhtiar Mall on Jinnah Road for violating the building code. The owners of the project won a court injunction.

The authorities also drilled holes in the roof of the Delight Mall and launched demolition operations against several buildings on Double Road, Zargon Road, and in the A-One City, but it has not deterred others.

Siddiqui said that there are clear penalties for violators in the building code Act. A building owner may be fined Rs20,000 for constructing a 30 feet high building and ordered to demolish it immediately. Failure to comply with the order may result in more fines and six-months imprisonment.

The building owners, however, fear nothing, not even the thousands of deaths they may cause. They continue to build multi-storey time bombs.