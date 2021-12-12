Earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The people of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa woke up to a 4.1-magnitude earthquake early Sunday morning.

At 5:30am, tremors of the earthquake were felt in Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Nooriabad, Sehwan, and Kotri.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the earthquake was recorded 30km with longitude and latitude of 25.33 N and 67.72 E, respectively.

Most of the people in the affected areas said that they didn’t feel the tremors of the earthquake.

Meanwhile, an earthquake shook Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of the morning as well. Tremors were reported in Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral, and Malakand.

No casualties have been reported from both the provinces so far.

Earlier this week, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Karachi Wednesday evening. Citizens in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Safora Chowrangi, Airport, Malir, DHA, and Clifton felt the ground shaking at 10:16pm and rushed out of their homes.