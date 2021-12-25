Saturday, December 25, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1443
Earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

No loss of life reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The tremors were felt in Quetta, Pishin, and adjoining areas. Photo: National Seismic Monitoring Centre

At 6:38am Saturday morning, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Balochistan. Tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Ziarat, Harnai, and adjoining cities. The epicenter of the earthquake was 40 kilometers northwest of Kalat and its depth was 10 kilometres, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad. Residents ran out of their houses after they felt the ground shaking and recited verses of the Holy Quran. Fortunately, no loss of life or damage to property was reported. You may want to read: Earthquake-prone Quetta constructs multi-storey time bombs Later in the day, another 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Its epicenter was 10km southwest of Balakot, while the depth was 10km.
Later in the day, another 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Its epicenter was 10km southwest of Balakot, while the depth was 10km.

 
