Earthquake jolts Karachi

A 4.1 earthquake jolted Karachi Wednesday evening. Tremors were felt in several parts of the city.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 15 kilometers north of the DHA Karachi at the depth of 15 kilometers, according to the Pakistan Metrological Department.

Citizens in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Safora Chowrangi, Airport, Malir, DHA, and Clifton felt the ground shaking at 10:16pm and rushed out of their homes.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

