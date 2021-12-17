Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Dr Tahir Shamsi still in critical condition after brain haemorrhage

He underwent a surgery at AKUH

Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi has udergone a surgery after suffering brain haemorrhage. He is recovering at the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Karachi but his condition remains critical, according to doctors.

Dr Shamsi is still in the intensive care unit of Aga Khan Hospital.

He was admitted in the hospital on Thursday.

Dr Shamsi is credited for introducing bone-marrow transplant in the country in 1996. So fat, he has performed 650 bone-marrow transplant operations and written over 100 research articles.

During the first wave of coronavirus, Dr Shamsi came up with idea of treating covid-19 patients using plasma of those recovered from the virus.

In 2016, the Dow Gradyates Association of North America gave him lifetime achievement award in recognition of his services.

In 2011, he established the National Institute for Blood Disease for the treatment of blood related diseases. He is also the director of Stem Cell Program at NIBD. He is a Royal College od Pathologist a fellow.

