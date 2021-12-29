DG ISPR lauds NSP, terms ‘important milestone’ in meeting challenges

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar has termed the country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) an “important milestone in the security of Pakistan.

The National Security Committee approved the country’s first-ever five year National Security Policy (NSP) on December 27.

“Pakistan’s Armed Forces will play their due role in achieving vision laid out in the National Security Policy,” he tweeted.

The DG ISPR said that the comprehensive framework recognises interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf presented NSP 2022-2026 during the 36th NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

NSC members – including the PM, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all three services chiefs, national security advisor, federal ministers for interior, defence, foreign affairs, finance, information, approved the policy.

The policy will now be presented before the Cabinet before it is being officially adopted. A public version of the document will also be released.

