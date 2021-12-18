ANP’s mayoral candidate shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan

One of the candidates contesting for the post of Dera Ismail Khan’s mayor in the upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections was shot dead early Saturday morning, according to the police.

Awami National Party’s Omar Khitab Sherani was attacked by two men on a motorcycle near the Multan Road. The victim had just stepped outside his house for a morning walk.

The police said the suspects managed to flee from the site.

عوامی نیشنل پارٹی ڈیرہ اسمعیٰل خان کے صدر اور نامزد امیدوار برائے تحصیل عمر خطاب شیرانی کو گذشتہ شب اس وقت شہید کیا گیا جب وہ انتخابی مہم چلا رہے تھے۔

انا للّٰہ و انا الیہ راجعون pic.twitter.com/fbIqr8kxkQ — Awami National Party (@ANPMarkaz) December 18, 2021

Immediately after the crime was reported, a number of ANP supporters took to the streets in the city and protested against the leader’s murder. They have refused to bury the body until justice is served.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ANP spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour said, “Omar Khitab Sherani, ANP Candidate for Tehseel Mayor of DI Khan has been shot dead in front of his house!! We want justice and we want it now. This cannot go on anymore.”

According to the police, investigations into the murder have begun. The victim’s house has been sealed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also taken notice of the killing and directed the police to prepare a report on it.

Elections postponed

On Saturday, the district election commissioner announced that polls, scheduled on December 19, for the seat of the mayor in the tehsil have been postponed indefinitely.

“The decision was taken after the murder of ANP’s Omar Khitab Sherani,” Hayatullah Khan said, adding that elections for other seats will be held as per schedule.

KP LG polls

The first phase of the elections will kick off on December 19 for two tiers of the local bodies. Polls in the rest of the 18 districts will be held on January 16, 2022.

This year, a total of 19,282 candidates are contesting for the seats of general councilors at 2,359 VCNCs. Of these, 3,905 are women.

Over 7,000 candidates are running for peasant/worker seats, 290 for the youth, and 282 for the minorities. Meanwhile, 689 candidates are contesting for the seats of mayor or chairman of 63 tehsil councils of the province’s 17 districts.

On December 19, elections will be held in Buner, Bajaur, Swabi, Pesha­war, Nowshera, Kohat, Kar­ak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Chars­adda, Mardan, Hangu and Lakki Marwat. Find everything you need to know here.