How four-year-old Harmeen battled for life

The life of four-year-old Harmeen, who was killed in crossfire between robbers and private security guards, could have been saved if hospitals had promptly tended to her wounds, her family says.

The family and health officials have told SAMAA Digital that the young child died two hours after a bullet hit her outside a super mart in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on Wednesday night.

With a critical head wound, she was first taken to a private hospital which effectively refused to treat her. Then, she had to share an ambulance with another patient to be moved to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Harmeen and her older brother Shehbaz were passing by the super mart on a motorcycle when six robbers and two guards exchanged gunfire.

The robbery

The robbery was recorded by CCTV cameras inside and outside the mart.

At least four dacoits entered the mart armed with pistols. They snatched a shotgun from a security guard and then forced the cashier to hand over all the cash.

The robbers took Rs78,000 in total, it was later revealed.

CCTV footage show that two other dacoits wait for them outside with motorcycles.

In a short home video, Harmeen says “Lower me down please.” On Thursday evening she was lowered into a tiny grave.

As the robbers leave the store a gunfire exchange ensues. The robbers fire several shots towards the store as they get on the motorcycles.

Two guards emerge out of the mart firing shots. They try to chase the robbers on foot.

One of the two motorcycles slips at the U-turn near the mart, and one robber falls to the ground. He gets up and runs away shooting his gun.

He was later arrested and identified as Pyar Ali. The police recovered Rs50,000 from him along with the weapon.

Harmeen battles for life

On the other side of the road, a disaster had happened by then.

Shehbaz says he and Harmeen were passing by the mart located along the busy road when he heard shots and stopped.

He felt Harmeen was non-responsive. He thought she must have been frightened by the sound of the gunshots.

But he soon realized that she was bleeding profusely.

Harmeen’s brother Shehbaz speaks to reporters at JPMC.

“I pleaded with everyone present to take us to a hopsital, but no one was ready to come near us,” he said.

Shehbaz carried her young sister to a private hospital located 250 yards away from the super mart. “They told me to take her to Jinnah [Postgraduate Medical Center]. We brought her to Jinnah. They said ‘your sister has departed this world.'”

“It is easy for them to say that,” he said speaking to journalists.

Information gathered by SAMAA Digital reveals young Harmeen battled for her life for two hours.

She was moved to Pakistan Medical Centre, a health centre in Quaidabad, where doctors said they did not have the facilities to treat her wounds, as confirmed by Shehbaz.

A CCTV footage shows Shehbaz carrying her sister to the hospital. The timecode on the footage suggests he entered the facility at 2004:32 and left at 2005:19, in less than a minute, reported SAMAA Digital‘s Aamir Majeed.

Hospital officials told the young man to take Harmeen to JPMC, but there was no ambulance.

Talking to Samaa Digital, Chhipa Foundation official Mohammad Shahid said that an ambulance of the foundation was shifting a patient to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease or NICVD when some people forcibly stopped the ambulance outside the Pakistan Medical Centre.

Harmeen was put into the ambulance with the other patient.

This is how the critically wounded child was brought to JPMC, where she underwent treatment at the High Definition Unit at the Emergency Department. Her MIR scans were taken and doctors eventually put her on the ventilator, Harmeen’s paternal uncle Sikander Khan said.

The owner of the super mart Mudassir Shah told Samaa Digital that they did not know that any girl was injured in the crossfire and they came to know about it through TV channels.

Shah said that they went to the Pakistan Medical Centre to enquire about the injured girl but the staff told that she was moved to JPMC due to lack of facilities.

Pakistan Medical Centre has not confirmed if Harmeen was brought to their facility. SAMAA Digital continues to try to reach the private hospital for its version of the events.

At the JPMC, Harmeen breathed her last at about 10pm, two hours after she was shot, according to Sikander Khan.

Thirteen hours for postmortem examination

But the agony does not end here. Now lifeless Harmeen had to wait on a stretcher for 13 hours before a postmortem examination could begin.

Shehbaz says he was told that there was no woman medico-legal officer at the hospital.

Paramedics moved the body to the morgue.

The family was told to come back the next morning at 11am for the postmortem report.

“One of the wounded robbers is also at the same hospital. When do we get justice?” he said.

Finally, the postmortem examination was conducted after 13 hours on Thursday. A bullet hit Harmeen in the upper part of the head and exited near the temple, the postmortem report said according to SAMAA TV.

She was hit by a bullet fired from a point 30 calibre weapon, most likely one of the 9mm pistols used by the robbers because security guards carried shotguns, police sources said.

JPMC Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summiya Syed, who is heading medico-legal section, told Samaa Digital that there are two Woman Medico-Legal Officers (WMLOs) at JPMC and when the evening shift WMLO left at 930pm the victim was alive and she was under treatment at the Emergency Department.

However, Syed admitted that there is no WMLO at JPMC for the night shift as there is a shortage of WMLOs in the hospital.

The family asks questions

Mohammad Mumtaz, Harmeen’s father speaks to SAMAA TV.

Harmeen’s father Mohammad Mumtaz returned from Dubai after he learnt about her death.

At the funeral prayers, he told SAMAA TV that he had spoken to his youngest only yesterday on a video call.

“She was adored by everyone,” he says controlling his emotion.

He has some questions for the super mart owners and the government.

“If you operate such a big store, you should ensure the safety first and foremost. If you can’t do that and if you open big shops in every nook and cranny, dacoits will see a chance. And then people like us will lose their young children [to robberies],” he said.

“They lost a mere 70 or 78 thousand rupees. We lost our priceless child.”

“Make sure what happened to us does not happen to anyone else,” pleaded Shehbaz earlier outside the JPMC.

In a short home video, Harmeen says “Lower me down please.” On Thursday evening Mumtaz and Shehbaz lowered her into a tiny grave.

Amal Umer Act

Mumtaz is not the first parent in Karachi to lose their child to a robbery incident.

In 2018, ten-year-old Amal Umer was killed when a private hospital refused to treat her wounds after she was injured in a crossfire between robbers and police in Karachi’s Defense.

Her parents, Beenish and Adil Umer, questioned the authorities and pleaded with the courts. Campaigners also backed them.

Their efforts resulted in the passage of the Sindh Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment (Amal Umer) Act, 2019.

Amal Umer was killed in 2018. Photo: Beenish Umer

Under the law, no hospital or doctor can refuse treatment to a wounded person. They can not ask for a medico-legal report or demand money.

The law prescribes that the wounded person would be moved to a public sector hospital only after they are out of danger.

The act also prohibits police from taking the injured person into custody or harassing the people accompanying the injured person to the hospital. The violators may face a fine of Rs500,000.