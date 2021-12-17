Cut off Makkah Terrace’s water, electricity connections: SHC

The Sindh High Court, falling into the footsteps of the Supreme Court, has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to cut off electricity, water, and gas connections of Karachi’s Makkah Terrace.

The irked court, in a written order issued Friday, directed the authority to immediately vacate the apartments and begin demolishing the building. “Take the help of security forces if you have to.”

Last month, the court passed orders to raze the building, located in Karachi’s Saddar near Preedy Street, after it was discovered that 20% of the tower was built on illegal land. The flats have been built on compulsory open space, Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput had ruled.

On Friday, SBCA said that out of 12, only four families had vacated the flats. The court, consequently, told the authority to reach out to utility service providers and suspend all connections to the tower.

It added that the building should be demolished by January 12 and summoned a report from SBCA at the next hearing.

The Sindh High Court’s decision comes after a series of judgments passed by the Supreme Court against illegal structures in Karachi. Last month, during hearings at the apex court’s Karachi registry, demolition orders of Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights were passed as well. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has been on a rampage to remove encroachments and raze illegal buildings in the city.

Alternative housing for allottees

At a hearing on November 8, the court instructed the builder of Karachi’s Makkah Terrace to provide alternative housing to residents and allottees of the building.

“Provide accommodation to the allottees within 15 days,” the court directed Muhammad Wasim’s counsel. “The builder will incur all the expenses of the relocation and also pay for the demolition of the building.”

Justice Rajput warned Wasim that if the orders are not implemented, strict action will be taken against him. “We will pass a verdict which will teach you a lesson for life. You won’t be able to do business ever again.”

The case

On November 1, the Sindh High Court instructed authorities to demolish the Makkah Terrace within a week.

The building is located in Karachi’s Saddar near Preedy Street. It was built in 2016. According to SBCA, 20% of the tower is built on illegal land.

The building has been constructed on 527 square yards and comprises 16 flats. During the hearing, the SBCA revealed that demolishing 20% of the building was not possible because that will mean sabotaging the entire tower. The court, consequently, ordered the authority to demolish the entire building.