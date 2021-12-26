Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Customs seizes seven trucks loaded with smuggled cloth in Karachi

Team raids a warehouse

Posted: Dec 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Pakistan Customs Intelligence Sunday seized seven trucks loaded with smuggled cloth during a raid at a warehouse in Karachi.

Customs Deputy Collector Amjad Rajpar said that they had seized seven trucks of smuggled foreign clothes and the smuggling had caused a loss of Rs50 million to the national exchequer because traders had not paid the tax.

Footage aired by SAMAA TV shows trucks loaded with bundles of cloth parked in a large compound.

“Smuggled goods are being hidden in the upscale areas of Karachi," Rajpar told SAMAA TV.

He said Pakistan Customs teams were trying to seize non-custom-paid goods to recover the loss to the exchequer.

Meanwhile, traders have called the raid a “criminal act” and want an investigation into it.

