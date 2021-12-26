Customs seizes seven trucks loaded with smuggled cloth in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Pakistan Customs Intelligence Sunday seized seven trucks loaded with smuggled cloth during a raid at a warehouse in Karachi.

Customs Deputy Collector Amjad Rajpar said that they had seized seven trucks of smuggled foreign clothes and the smuggling had caused a loss of Rs50 million to the national exchequer because traders had not paid the tax.

Footage aired by SAMAA TV shows trucks loaded with bundles of cloth parked in a large compound.

“Smuggled goods are being hidden in the upscale areas of Karachi," Rajpar told SAMAA TV.

He said Pakistan Customs teams were trying to seize non-custom-paid goods to recover the loss to the exchequer.

Meanwhile, traders have called the raid a “criminal act” and want an investigation into it.