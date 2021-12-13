Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
Customs seize smuggled goods worth Rs10m at Torkham border

Driver arrested, FIR lodged

Posted: Dec 13, 2021
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Trucks and other vehicles travel in the mountainous area near Torkham, close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on March 21, 2017. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Customs seized the smuggled goods worth Rs10 million at the Torkham border on Sunday, December 12.

Following a policy of zero-tolerance against smuggling, the Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled goods worth more than Rs10 million at Torkham border,” the Federal Board of Revenue confirmed.

It said that a vehicle with the registration number KAB 465 entered Pakistan through the Customs Station at the Torkham border, apparently loaded with yam.

A detailed examination of the vehicle revealed that it was carrying miscellaneous goods such as suiting cloth, Indian hookah/chewing tobacco, rat poison, firecrackers, and medicine.

The total value of the goods was estimated at Rs10 million, including duty/taxes worth Rs7.9 million.

“Total untaxed goods along with the vehicle have been seized by Pakistan Customs and an FIR has been lodged,” a notification stated.

