Customs seize smuggled goods worth Rs10m at Torkham border

The Pakistan Customs seized the smuggled goods worth Rs10 million at the Torkham border on Sunday, December 12.

Following a policy of zero-tolerance against smuggling, the Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled goods worth more than Rs10 million at Torkham border,” the Federal Board of Revenue confirmed.

It said that a vehicle with the registration number KAB 465 entered Pakistan through the Customs Station at the Torkham border, apparently loaded with yam.

A detailed examination of the vehicle revealed that it was carrying miscellaneous goods such as suiting cloth, Indian hookah/chewing tobacco, rat poison, firecrackers, and medicine.

The total value of the goods was estimated at Rs10 million, including duty/taxes worth Rs7.9 million.

“Total untaxed goods along with the vehicle have been seized by Pakistan Customs and an FIR has been lodged,” a notification stated.