Cricket Australia officials briefed on security arrangements in Karachi

They expressed satisfaction over the plans

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021
Posted: Dec 8, 2021

Photo: AFP

A three-member delegation from Cricket Australia was briefed by Karachi’s security officials on Wednesday regarding arrangements for the team’s tour to Pakistan.

Australia are set to visit Pakistan for the first time after 1998 and will play three Tests, as many One-day Internationals and one T20 International in February-March next year.

Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore are the three venues decided for the historic series.

The Australian officials visited the Special Services Unit where they attended a briefing chaired by SSU Deputy Inspector General Maqsood Ahmed.

PCB officials, Rangers representatives and other stakeholders also attended the meeting.

Ahmed shared details of security arrangements at the National Stadium, where the first Test will be played, promising that all resources will be utilised to ensure safety and security of the Australian players.

The delegation observed the Stadium, airport and roads in context of the security plan and expressed satisfaction while praising the efforts by the local officials.

The delegation will be present during the upcoming West Indies tour of Pakistan to analyse the security measures.

The Caribbean side is set to arrive in Karachi on Thursday. Led by Nicholas Pooran, Windies will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the metropolis from December 13 to 22.

