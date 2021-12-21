Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Covid booster shots, federal cabinet meeting, KP election results

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 21: The National Command and Operation Centre has approved coronavirus booster shots for Pakistanis above the age of 30 years. You can get your dose at any vaccination center across the country free of cost. Hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi has passed away in Karachi. Dr Shamsi had undergone surgery last week after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He was in the intensive care unit of the Aga Khan University Hospital and his condition was reported to be critical.Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a federal cabinet meeting. Ministers will discuss the OIC conference, its success, and the implementation of its outcomes.Young doctors and nurses will continue their protest outside the Services Hospital in Lahore. They are demanding covid and risk allowances. Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's senator from a seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday. He will now be able to work as the federal minister on finance and preside over key government and parliamentary meetings. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in several areas of the city this week. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa LG results In the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, JUI-F is turning out to be victorious as the unofficial results roll in. According to unverified results from 44 tehsil councils, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) is leading with 15 seats. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in the second position with 10 seats. Independent candidates have won in eight tehsils while Awami National Party (ANP) has so far won in six tehsils. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has claimed two seats. Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Tehreek e Islahat Pakistan are following with one seat in the contest.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 21:

  • The National Command and Operation Centre has approved coronavirus booster shots for Pakistanis above the age of 30 years. You can get your dose at any vaccination center across the country free of cost.
  • Hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi has passed away in Karachi. Dr Shamsi had undergone surgery last week after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He was in the intensive care unit of the Aga Khan University Hospital and his condition was reported to be critical.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a federal cabinet meeting. Ministers will discuss the OIC conference, its success, and the implementation of its outcomes.
  • Young doctors and nurses will continue their protest outside the Services Hospital in Lahore. They are demanding covid and risk allowances.
  • Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senator from a seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday. He will now be able to work as the federal minister on finance and preside over key government and parliamentary meetings.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in several areas of the city this week.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa LG results

In the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, JUI-F is turning out to be victorious as the unofficial results roll in. According to unverified results from 44 tehsil councils, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) is leading with 15 seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in the second position with 10 seats. Independent candidates have won in eight tehsils while Awami National Party (ANP) has so far won in six tehsils. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has claimed two seats. Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Tehreek e Islahat Pakistan are following with one seat in the contest.

Find out all the updated results here.

 
