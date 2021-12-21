Covid booster shots, federal cabinet meeting, KP election results

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 21:
In the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, JUI-F is turning out to be victorious as the unofficial results roll in. According to unverified results from 44 tehsil councils, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) is leading with 15 seats.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in the second position with 10 seats. Independent candidates have won in eight tehsils while Awami National Party (ANP) has so far won in six tehsils. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has claimed two seats. Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Tehreek e Islahat Pakistan are following with one seat in the contest.