Thursday, December 30, 2021
Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain closed on New Year’s weekend

They will reopen on January 3

Posted: Dec 30, 2021
Posted: Dec 30, 2021

The government has decided to keep coronavirus vaccination centres across Pakistan closed on Saturday and Sunday i.e. January 1 and January 2. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the decision has been taken for the health workers and other employees working at the facilities. "They [the employees] have relentlessly worked round the year serving people," the forum said. "It's time they get a vacation and spend some time with their loved ones." The centres will reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022. A majority of vaccination facilities have been open round the clock such as the Karachi Expo Centre. Booster shots Earlier in the day, the NCOC tweeted that vaccination, both doses, are imperative for protection against the new Omicron variant of the virus. Pakistan has reported nearly 78 cases of the strain so far. Under these circumstances, it is absolutely necessary to maintain social distancing, avoid going out, wear masks, and get fully vaccinated against the virus. The government has also decided to administer booster shots to people above or of the age of 30 years from January 1 free of cost. They will be injected with the Pfizer shot. A six-month gap between the first two doses and booster shots is mandatory.
