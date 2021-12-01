Covid-19 booster shots, temperature drops, crude oil prices

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the important stories and developments we will be following today, Wednesday, December 1.
The juicy kinnows of Pakistan are an essential part of enjoying winter as they become a staple when families sit together on chilly nights. Not only within the borders but Pakistan’s kinnows are craved outside its borders as well. Last year, traders hit a bumper prize when they far overshot their export target. However, winter this year didn’t bring the usual excitement for traders. They are worried they will not be able to export enough this season. Read why.