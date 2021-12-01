Covid-19 booster shots, temperature drops, crude oil prices

Here are some of the important stories and developments we will be following today, Wednesday, December 1.

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that if party vice-president Maryam Nawaz has broken the law, she will be punished for it. His statements referred to Maryam’s audio recordings that were leaked.

People across the country can now get their coronavirus booster shots. According to National Command and Operation Centre, people of and above the age of 50 years are eligible for the vaccine. Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer will be administered. In Islamabad, booster shots will commence from Thursday.

The first day of December marks the entry of chilly winds into Karachi. The temperature up north has dropped as well.

The price of crude oil in the international market has fallen by 6%. In Pakistan, petrol is being sold at Rs145.82 per litre, and the price of diesel is Rs142.62 per litre.

The Sindh government has issued new directives to curb the spread of coronavirus in the province amid the Omicron variant outbreak in South Africa and several other countries. Find out all the new restrictions here.

Kinnows losing juice in international market

The juicy kinnows of Pakistan are an essential part of enjoying winter as they become a staple when families sit together on chilly nights. Not only within the borders but Pakistan’s kinnows are craved outside its borders as well. Last year, traders hit a bumper prize when they far overshot their export target. However, winter this year didn’t bring the usual excitement for traders. They are worried they will not be able to export enough this season. Read why.