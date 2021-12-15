Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders have landed themselves in hot waters by making contradictory statements on TV screens about their party’s future candidate for the prime ministership.

In the past, PMLN detractors have often wished Maryam Nawaz Sharif to be ousted from the country’s politics. Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan developed disagreement with PMLN leadership over Maryam’s politics and her tendency to attack the state institutions.

There have been talks of “minus Maryam Nawaz Sharif” formulae since 2017.

However, this time the ‘minum Maryam Nawaz’ statement came from within the PMLN and from multiple leaders.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told Dawn News TV’s Nadia Mirza that Shehbaz Sharif would be the PMLN candidate for the prime ministership in the next general elections because Maryam Nawaz Sharif was not eligible to contest elections.

He said usually party president is made the prime minister and Shehbaz Sharif being the party president will be the candidate.

PMLN’s Khawaja Asif speaking on GEO News‘s Capital Talk said he “endorses” what Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said. “As on today, his statement is valid,” he said.

However, former Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, who is one of the leaders close to Maryam Nawaz Sharif, told Geo‘s Shahzeb Khanzada that he strongly believed that Maryam Nawaz Sharif would win relief from courts that disqualified her earlier.

“Maryam Nawas does have political ambitions,” he said adding that without her the PMLN would not be able to ‘sweep’ the elections though it may be able to win.

Then, the third point of view emerged when SAMAA TV‘s Kiran Naaz on her show ‘7 se 8’ asked PMLN’s Javed Latif if there was a divide in the party.

The statement from Khaqan and Zubair allowed Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to say that there is a divide among the PMLN, she said.

However, Javed Latif said that there was no debate in the PMLN over the next prime minister candidate.

He said the party believed that Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to return and pick up the thread from where he left after his disqualification in 2017.

Latif also said that in the past Nawaz Sharif had been barred from running for the office after his conviction in the plane hijacking case, but that conviction was upturned by the courts.

“Is Noon leauge heading to minum Maryam Nawaz Sharif?” Naaz said in her opening remarks.

She also cited some media reports that claimed that Shehbaz Sharif may not be acceptable to the powers that be and Shahid Khaqan could be the candidate for the next prime minister.

“Why Shehbaz Sharif may not be acceptable for some quaters after all of his reconciliatory efforts and the impression that he was close to these quarters?” She asked and put the same question to Latif.

Javed Latif said the PMLN’s struggle revolved around this very question that any candidate who is acceptable to people be given the chance to rule the country. Otherwise, even ‘one page’ may not work, he said.