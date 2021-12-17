Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cold winds engulf Karachi, temperature stays in single digits

Northeasterly winds sweep through city

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Cold winds engulf Karachi, temperature stays in single digits—Photo: File

Chilly and cold winds have engulfed Karachi for two days, lowering the temperature to the single digits and forcing people to pull out warmer wear.

For Friday, the minimum temperature range of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is predicted in Karachi and the maximum temperature is expected to sit between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Humidity is low at 26%.

According to the Met Office, the rest of December Karachi can expect cold winds. It is the same forecast for the rest of Sindh.

Elsewhere, snowfall was recorded in Batgram and Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab’s Nathiagali.

In several other parts of KP, AJK and Punjab, rains and cold winds lowered temperatures.

The temperature of some major cities recorded Friday morning:

  • Islamabad 2
  • Lahore 6
  • Peshawar 3
  • Quetta
  • Gilgit -7
  • Murree -1
  • Muzaffarabad 0

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi weather updates
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Cold winds, Karachi, Sindh, snowfall, weather update
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi's Port Qasim
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi’s Port Qasim
Khanewal: PMLN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
Khanewal: PMLN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday
Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday
Mother jumps to death after throwing toddler from balcony
Mother jumps to death after throwing toddler from balcony
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Let's ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Let’s ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
World Bank exposes KP's miserly spending on roads
World Bank exposes KP’s miserly spending on roads
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.