Cold winds engulf Karachi, temperature stays in single digits

Chilly and cold winds have engulfed Karachi for two days, lowering the temperature to the single digits and forcing people to pull out warmer wear.

For Friday, the minimum temperature range of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is predicted in Karachi and the maximum temperature is expected to sit between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Humidity is low at 26%.

According to the Met Office, the rest of December Karachi can expect cold winds. It is the same forecast for the rest of Sindh.

Elsewhere, snowfall was recorded in Batgram and Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab’s Nathiagali.

In several other parts of KP, AJK and Punjab, rains and cold winds lowered temperatures.

The temperature of some major cities recorded Friday morning: