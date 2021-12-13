Cold sweeps through Karachi, snowfall forecast in upper parts of country

Cold in the city will intensify in the coming week

Northwesterly winds have been entered Karachi to lower the temperature to 12 degrees Celsius.

For now, cold and dry weather has been forecast with temperatures recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, and humidity 61%.

The Met Office said the rest of December, cold winds will envelop Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

In other cities the temperature is expected to drop to the single digits from December 15 to 25, Jawad Memon, a weather expert, has said. While Karachi's temperature will stay between 10 and 12 degrees.

He denied reports of a significant drop in temperature in Karachi from December 24 to 25 which has been circulating on social media. It was misinformation that has been circulating for the past two years, he said.

Experts have cautioned that the cold will intensify in the upcoming week.

On December 11, Karachi recorded its coldest day of the season so far after the temperature dropped to 10 degrees.

Meanwhile, rain and snowfall have been forecast on Monday in the upper parts of the country, including Dir, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Azad Kashmir.

The temperature was recorded as Hunza in -7, Skardu -10, Layyah -12 and Kalat and Quetta recorded -4 degrees Celsius.