COAS visits Karachi, receives briefing on security situation in Sindh

He was received by Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Monday Karachi Corps headquarters and was briefed on operational matters of the formation and security situation in the province, specially Karachi, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

The COAS was received by Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

According to the statement, the army chief appreciated synergized efforts of the all stakeholders in the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan.

“General Qamar was also briefed on the formation’s support to civil administration in the implementation of KTP including FWO, NLC and NDMA’s efforts for improvement in existing infrastructure to safeguard against urban flooding in Karachi and uplift of relevant civic facilities,” it said.

The army chief lauded the Corps for the operational preparedness and measures in place for ensuring internal security.

Earlier in the day, the army chief visited the Sindh Police Headquarters and laid floral wreath on the martyrs’ monument.

Gen Bajwa interacted with families of the martyrs and thanked them for their sacrifices, the statement said. He assured them of all-out support of the Pakistan Army.

