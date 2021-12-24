COAS visits forward areas along LOC, stresses continues vigil

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC) and interacted with the troops deployed in Kot Kotera Sector, said Inter-Services Public Relation Thursday.

According to the statement, the COAS was briefed on the ground situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the formation.

He was welcomed by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

“The army chief emphasised that continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LOC,” the ISPR said

The COAS lauded the troop’s combat readiness and high state of morale.

