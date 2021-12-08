CM Murad says Nasla Tower could have been regularised

'People who approved the project should be punished'

Nasla Tower could have been regularised instead of being demolished, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali said on Wednesday while talking to media outside at the accountability court in Islamabad.

The chief minister said many big buildings have been regularised in Islamabad so the Nasla Tower could have been regularised.

"I am talking about regularising the building, not letting people who approved the project off the hook," he said.

He said that under the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the local authorities were bound to demolish the tower but those who gave wrong approval for the construction should be punished.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the city authorities to demolish the Nasla Tower within seven days, rejecting a plea from the Karachi Commissioner who had sought 50 days.

Nasla Tower was vacated by the residents in October after the Supreme Court ordered it to be demolished using controlled blast. However, experts later revealed that Pakistan lacked the technology to take down buildings using controlled implosions.

Eventually, Karachi Commissioner hired a local contractor and started the demolition process using manual labourers and machines. A hollowed-out structure stands out among other buildings alongside the Shara-e-Faisal.