CM Buzdar announces to establish two new High-Performance Centers

He met PCB chairman-led delegation in Lahore

Posted: Dec 8, 2021
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: File

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced to establish two new High-Performance centers in Punjab.

The announcement was made during his meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja-led delegation in Lahore on Wednesday.

They both agreed to promote cricket at grass-root level and build over 500 grounds across the province.

CM Punjab also directed to form a committee led by Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti.

