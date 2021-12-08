CM Buzdar announces to establish two new High-Performance Centers

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced to establish two new High-Performance centers in Punjab.

The announcement was made during his meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja-led delegation in Lahore on Wednesday.

They both agreed to promote cricket at grass-root level and build over 500 grounds across the province.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar سے چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ @iramizraja کی سربراہی میں وفد کی ملاقات

صوبے میں نچلی سطح پر کرکٹ کے فروغ اور گراؤنڈز کی تعداد بڑھانے کیلئے مشترکہ اقدامات کا اتفاق

وزیراعلیٰ عثمان بزدار کی صوبائی وزیر کھیل کی سربراہی میں کمیٹی تشکیل دینے کی ہدایت pic.twitter.com/32H095PHqa — CM Punjab (Updates) (@CMPunjabPK) December 8, 2021

CM Punjab also directed to form a committee led by Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti.