Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand

Abdul Aziz and Naeem Rashid have been recognised for the highest bravery award among ten people by the New Zealand government in connection with the Christchurch attack.

On March 15, 2019, Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian and self-avowed white supremacist, was charged with 51 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder after opening fire at the Linwood and Al Noor mosques.

Nine of the victims were of Pakistani origin. One, Naeem Rashid, was posthumously given an award for bravery by Pakistan after he apparently tried to tackle the gunman before being shot.

To honour his sacrifice while defending others during the attack New Zealand government has conferred The New Zealand Cross, the highest bravery award, on Dr Naeem Rashid.

To honour his sacrifice while defending others during #Christchurch terrorist attacks on 15 March 2019 NZ govt has confered The New Zealand Cross, highest bravery award, on Dr. Naeem Rashid Shaheed. He was earlier awarded Nishan-e-Shujaat by #Pakistan.

On the other hand, Abdul Aziz was also recognised by the highest bravery award. He shouted and ran after the gunman to chase him away and threw a machine in his direction.

Shaheed Dr. Naeem Rashid lost his life while trying to stop the terrorist from shooting at victims. His eldest son Talha was also martyred. The terrorist attacks claimed lives of 51 people, 9 of whom were Pakistanis. @ForeignOfficePk @FMPublicDiploPK https://t.co/WB9Z2TcP12 — Pakistan High Commission New Zealand (@PakinNewZealand) December 16, 2021

These people were “selfless and extraordinary”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.”They have deepest respect and gratitude for their actions on that day.”

Each of them put their life on the line to save others. If not for their collective actions, the loss of life could have been even greater, she said.

“We will always remember the 51 martyrs who died, including one of the recipients, and other victims.”

