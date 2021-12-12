Chaudhry Nisar launches his son into politics

Taimur says he is out only to help his father

The renegade Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has launched his son Chaudhry Taimur into politics, SAMAA TV reported on Sunday.

Taimur has addressed at least two political rallies this week, one in Jhatta Hathial and the other in Chak Beli Khan, it said.

Speaking to journalists, Chaudhry Taimur said he was out in the field only to help his father and that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will run from both his constituencies in the next general elections.

Meanwhile, Twitter has reacted to Taimur's entry into politics with many people recalling that Nisar always opposed dynastic politics when he was working with the PMLN.

When he parted ways with the party in 2017 after the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, there were reports that Nisar had developed disagreements with his party leadership over Maryam Nawaz Sharif's increasing role in the party and the government.

Referring to those episodes, a PMLN supporter Sher Khan Bakhtyar said that "people who could not tolerate Nawaz Sharif's daughter in politics are now launching their son to salvage their politics."

اللہ کی شان، جنھیں ⁧نوازشریف⁩ کی بیٹی سیاست میں ہضم نہیں ہوتی تھی،

وہ بچارے آج اپنی سیاست زندہ رکھنے کے چکر میں اپنا بیٹا لانچ کروا رہے ہیں۔

چوہدری نثار کے برخودار چوہدری تیمور نے آج سے باقاعدہ سیاست جوائن کر لی ہے۔ — Sher Khan Bakhtyar Pmln (@SherkhanBkhtyar) December 12, 2021

Some people claimed that Nisar's son would run for elections in 2023.

However, Punjab is heading for local bodies poll early next year and there is a possibility that Taimur Nisar Ali Khan will enter the electoral fray at the lower level.

Earlier in May this year, when Nisar announced plans to resign from his Punjab Assembly seat there were reports that he may get his son Taimur elected on the same seat in the by-election. However, Nisar eventually took the oath and joined the legislator three years after he was elected to the house in the 2018 elections.