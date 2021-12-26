Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Chaos at Lahore airport after winter fog disrupts flight operation

At least 20 flights were affected

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Fog reduced visibility at the Lahore airport. PHOTO historyofpia

Scenes of chaos and panic were reported at the Lahore airport after winter fog disrupted the flight operation and several flights were cancelled while some of the inbound flights were diverted to Islamabad and Karachi.

At least 20 flights were affected by fog, SAMAA TV reported.

The fog was so dense that visibility dropped to 100 meters. Under an international definition the visibility below 1 kilometers (1,000 meters) is considered fog.

Lahore has experienced smog this years, but officials say it was fog and not smog that disrupted flights at the Lahore airport on Sunday.

Photos posted on social media show several airliners parked at the Lahore airport in a row.

Some flights were able to take-off but after long delays.

One passenger Sarmad Hameed tweeted that there was “chaos” at the departure lounge after flights were delayed.

He later provided an update that the travellers had been offered hotel accommodations or they were permitted to go home.

However, some international travellers says they risk financial losses because they had booked quarantine hotels at their destinations.

Meanwhile, passengers of a PIA Quetta-Lahore flight, which landed in Islamabad after being diverted, staged a protest after they were not offered food and there was no word on the alternative schedule.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fog Lahore airport, Lahore airport flights,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Karachi receives winter's first rain
Karachi receives winter’s first rain
PTI leaders dub Sharifs as Sicilian Mafia after 'affidavit' revelations
PTI leaders dub Sharifs as Sicilian Mafia after ‘affidavit’ revelations
Rawalpindi man confesses to killing Pakistani-American woman
Rawalpindi man confesses to killing Pakistani-American woman
Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali's car
Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali’s car
Petition for Nawaz Sharif, Omicron, weather updates
Petition for Nawaz Sharif, Omicron, weather updates
No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative
No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative
Army soldier embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan: ISPR
Army soldier embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan: ISPR
Rasheed: Government in indirect contact with TTP
Rasheed: Government in indirect contact with TTP
Benazir Bhutto Anniversary: Bilawal, Bakhtawar reminisce about their mother
Benazir Bhutto Anniversary: Bilawal, Bakhtawar reminisce about their mother
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.