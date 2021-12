Your browser does not support the video tag.

Three motorcyclists were caught on CCTV camera robbing a man identified as Mobeen Ahmed who was in his car on Wahdat Road in Lahore.

The CCTV footage shows the suspects approaching on motorcycles with their faces covered. This is why the police cannot identify them.

The men take out a gun and then loot Mobeen by taking his mobile phone and cash. They escape after the robbery.

A case has been registered under the victim's complaint.