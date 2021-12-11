CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After shooting the officer, the guard also shot himself. He died on the way to hospital.

On the other hand, the doctors have declared the customer care officer, who has been identified as Abdul Wahab Ghauri, in critical condition and referred him to Hyderabad.

Mirpukhas SSP Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry said that the police is further investigating the case.

“Bank people often ask guards to bring tea or run some errands, probably they had some tussle going on,” the SSP said.

The guard specifically targeted Ghauri, Chaudhry said. The guard had been working at the bank for 6 to 7 months.