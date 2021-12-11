Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer

Dies by suicide after opening fire on clleague

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A guard at a bank in Mirpurkhas on Friday shot and wounded a customer care officer at the bank.

After shooting the officer, the guard also shot himself. He died on the way to hospital.

On the other hand, the doctors have declared the customer care officer, who has been identified as Abdul Wahab Ghauri, in critical condition and referred him to Hyderabad.

Mirpukhas SSP Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry said that the police is further investigating the case.

“Bank people often ask guards to bring tea or run some errands, probably they had some tussle going on,” the SSP said.

The guard specifically targeted Ghauri, Chaudhry said. The guard had been working at the bank for 6 to 7 months.
