Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election

A young man who had just successfully won the Village Council election on Sunday was killed when political workers in Peshawar’s Surizai area fired guns to celebrate the victory and a bullet hit him.

Mohammad Zakriya Khan Sunday won the election on a General Councillor seat for the local Village Council. A few other candidates from the same constituency secured wins on different seats. A village council has six to seven members.

The supporters of successful candidates indulged in celebratory gunfire and one of the stray bullets hit Zakriya who died.

SAMAA TV’s Abdur Rehman says police were present near the scene but took no action.

The celebratory gunfire and turned the joy of victory into sorrow of lamentation, he said.