Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
News

Businesses allowed to operate 24 hours in Punjab

Government lifts Covid-19 restrictions

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pic01-055 FAISALABAD: May01- A view of close shops at Kacheri Bazaar during weekly smart lock down in city. ONLINE PHOTO by Haji Ibrahim

The Government of Punjab has lifted the time restrictions imposed on commercial activities to curb the rising cases of coronavirus in the province. 

According to a notification issued by Punjab’s Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, all businesses can remain open for 24 hours. However, all Covid-19 SOPs like must be followed. 

The government had restricted the timings of commercial activities throughout the province to control the rising cases of coronavirus. 

