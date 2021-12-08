Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
News

Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan

They were traveling in a car

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

At least five bullet-riddled dead bodies have been found in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, the Levies officials said.

The victims were travelling in a car that was destroyed by the unidentified attackers.

Panjgur Tehsildar Agha Zafar said the levies retrieved the five bodies from the mountainous area of Hanay Tal in the Panjgur district of the Makran division. 

The bodies were taken to the Panjgur district hospital. The dead were identified as Khalil, Dawood, Hamza, Amanullah and Shoabe. 

Unidentified attackers also destroyed their car, according to the officials.

A case has been registered against unidentified attackers and an investigation is under way. 

According to the source, the banned Baloch Republican Army (BRA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

