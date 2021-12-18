Building in Karachi’s Shershah collapses after explosion

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ten people were killed and multiple injured after a building near the Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah collapsed following an explosion Saturday afternoon.

Rescue officials, Rangers, and police have reached the site. The injured people are being moved to the CHK Burns Unit and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital.

According to authorities, several people are trapped under the debris. Efforts are underway to rescue them. Workers of the Chhipa Foundation are aiding the rescue operation.

The police are trying to determine the intensity of the explosion. The bomb disposal squad has been called in as well.

Scenes from the site show the debris of the building, a private bank. Vehicles parked near the building and a petrol pump beside it were damaged in the explosion, which is suspected to be caused by a gas leak.

Police teams are trying to vacate the area and cordon it off to rescue people trapped under the debris. Heavy machinery has been deployed as well. Traffic in the adjoining areas has been halted.

An investigation officer told SAMAA TV's Ahmer Rehman that it seems like the explosion occurred inside a nullah because of the accumulation of gases. But the final verdict will be passed by the bomb disposal squad.

A number of witnesses at the site said that the building was illegally constructed on a nullah. Residents of the area said that the bank had been given several notices to vacate the premises so the nullah could be cleaned.

The story will be updated as details come in.