Bravery award for Sialkot worker who tried to shield Priyantha

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a bravery award for a Sialkot factory worker who tried to shield Priyantha Kumara from the mob before the Sri Lankan national was lynched and his body was set on fire on Friday.

A video of Malik Adnan, who is said to be a production manager at the Rajco Industries, trying to shield Priyantha Kumara went viral on Saturday.

The video shows Adnan pleading with the mob and shielding Priyantha, especially his head from the attacks, as the Sri Lankan national clings to his legs.

Wearing a red sweater, Adnan leans over Priyantha as the mob tries to snatch the Sri Lankan national to “throw him down.” Many of them are heard saying “he would not escaped today.”

PM Khan on Sunday saluted Adnan’s “moral courage and bravery” and acknowledged that he put his life on the line.

The prime minister announced Tamgha-e-Shujaat, the fourth-highest bravery award in the country, for Malik Adnan.

“On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot incl endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Reports say a few other factory workers also tried to protect Priyantha Kumara after he exchanged heated arguments with a group of workers and was accused of blasphemy.

They hid him on the rooftop but the mob found him.

A BBC URDU report claimed four workers who tried to protect Priyantha were wounded during the scuffle and now their families fear reprisal attacks from the mob.

The report did not say if Adnan was among the four.

The Police in Sialkot have arrested 124 people so far including 19 prime suspects, who allegedly incited others for violence.

At least 800 unidentified people have been nominated in the FIR registered after the lynching incident.

Those who appeared on CCTV footages or viral videos were arrested.

Priyantha Kumara was among thousands of Sri Lankan managers working in Pakistan. Factory owners prefer them over locals for a reason.