Brace for 14 degrees Celsius, more rain, Karachi

Cold will increase, says Met office

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
A thirteen-year record was broken in Karachi as the temperature dropped to 14 degrees. Image: SAMAA TV

Karachi’s temperature continues to flirt with record-breaking lows with Tuesday morning sinking to 14 degrees Celsius.

A day of rain extended the cold wave. The maximum temperature to expect Tuesday is 24 degrees. The weather will remain overcast today, Tuesday, with strong winds expected in the evening. Humidity or moisture in the air was recorded at 82% in Karachi as the sea breeze dropped. Winds are blowing at a speed of 10 km/hour in the city.

The highest rainfall of 23.5mm was recorded at Faisal Base and rain will continue Wednesday morning or afternoon. The severity of the cold will increase.

According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, these conditions were created by Westerly winds which entered Balochistan the day before yesterday. The effects were felt in Karachi.

On Monday the maximum temperature of 19C was the lowest maximum since the year 2008 when it was 19.6C. In December the highest monthly rain recorded was 63.6mm in 1980, and the highest 24-hour rainfall was 43.8mm which took place on December 22, 1980.

